Shad fishing still has promise as salmon season approaches

Here are the best places to fish in the Sacramento region, Northern California and beyond for the week of July 3.
TOP PICKS
AMERICAN RIVER
Flows dipped below 4,000 cfs over the weekend, creating good conditions for anglers fishing for shad. Fishing has been good at Howe Avenue, Watt Avenue, Gristmill and Sunrise. Pink grubs fished with 1/32 -ounce dartheads are working best. Some large stripers are being caught in the lower river as they feed on shad. Boat traffic is heavy at Discovery Park.
LAKE PARDEE
Mt. Lassen Hatchery released 2,700 pounds this past week including 300 pounds of rainbows in the 3- to 8-pound range. Trout action has been slow overall, but kokanee fishing remains solid with pink Apex-type lures, Radical Glow Tubes, pink RMT Assassin spinners or Plankton squids at depths from 15 to 25 feet. The best action remains on the south end of the lake with more catfish showing up on kokanee gear. The trout plants will continue on a bi-weekly basis through September. Bass fishing is best in the coves of the river with Senkos or plastics. The lake is currently at 101 percent.
SACRAMENTO RIVER, Sacramento
Some keeper stripers are still being caught at Bright Beach across from Discovery Park. Shad fishing is best at Discovery Park and Miller Park, but is slowing. Salmon season opens July 16.
SACRAMENTO RIVER, Verona to Colusa
Fishing for catfish has been good near Verona and Knight’s Landing with chicken liver and sardines taking fish to 15 pounds. A few keeper-size stripers are still being caught out of Tisdale, where swimbaits and black rubber worms are working. Salmon season opens July 16.
SAN FRANCISCO
Salmon was wide open and boats including Wacky Jacky and Lovely Martha hammered out early limits. Bass Tub went for variety and caught bass, halibut, rockfish and salmon. Flash I and Flash II scouted Central and South Bay for bass and halibut, finishing with a good fish per rod. Lovely Martha also spent time during the week fishing the Bay for limits of bass and some halibut.
NORTH COAST RIVER
CHETCO RIVER, Brookings, Oregon
Salmon fishing was good at times last week as feeder kings moved in from the ocean to gorge on anchovies in the harbor. More than two dozen fish were caught a couple of days last week. A few California halibut also were caught. Fishing for cutthroat trout is slow upriver.
ROGUE RIVER, Gold Beach, Oregon
With water temperatures near 72 degrees, salmon fishing got off to an unusually good start in the bay, with big numbers of fish caught last week. Many guides and private boaters limited out early last week before action slowed over the weekend. Trollers are catching a mix of late spring-run salmon and early fall fish. Fishing for summer steelhead remains slow upriver.
ROGUE RIVER, Grants Pass to Shady Cove, Oregon
Steelhead numbers are increasing, with fish caught from Grants Pass through Gold Hill area. Fish were taken on pink rubber worms, roe, yarn balls, K-9 Kwikfish. Salmon action is still scattered but can be caught on roe or shrimp with Kwikfish. Selmac, Applegate and Lost Creek lakes are still producing trout action for trollers with flashers/Wedding Ring combos, or Power Bait, Pautzky’s Fire Bait or marshmallows.
RUSSIAN RIVER
Summer conditions are now in effect here, with the summer dams in, smallmouth bass action improving and the shad winding down. Summer water sports are the main draw here now, so anglers need to fish early and late in the day.
TRINITY/KLAMATH RIVER
KLAMATH RIVER, Hornbrook
Flows at Iron Gate Dam remains near 1,100 cfs, perfect for trout and steehead fishing. The salmon fly hatch is winding down, so anglers are now using caddis patterns. Trout will also hit small plugs and worms fished behind divers.
KLAMATH RIVER, Happy Camp
Flows at Seiad Valley were 2,030 cfs on Sunday, down from 2,550 cfs a week ago. Flows near Orleans were 4,230 cfs, down from 5,660 cfs. The river is in good shape for trout and steelhead fishing.
KLAMATH RIVER, Klamath Glen
Flows are down to 8,500 cfs at Terwer. Once flows hit 5,000 cfs, usually in mid-July, salmon fishing improves in the estuary, while side-drifting for springers and summer steelhead also gets better. Springer fishing was slow last week after a few weeks of steady fishing. The Klamath is open to spring king salmon through Aug. 14.
TRINITY RIVER
Flows Sunday at Lewiston were 1,850 cfs, down from 2,080 cfs a week ago. Flows at Junction City were 2,210 cfs, down from 2,500 cfs. Flows at Hoopa on Sunday were 3,090 cfs. Springers are being caught early in the morning at Grays Falls and Burnt Ranch Falls. Fishing is still slow near Junction City and Lewsiton. The Trinity is open to salmon fishing through Aug. 31.
NORTH COAST LAKES
LAKE BERRYESSA
Robo worms, 6- and 7-inch, are still working well with Aaron’s Magic, Morning Dawn, and MM111 the best colors. The lake is still cranking out some nice limits of Eagle Lake strain rainbows. With all the water being released, it has the fish a little scattered.
BLACK BUTTE LAKE
Very busy weekend with lots of campers, but not much success reported on bass or trout fishing.
CLEAR LAKE
Bass fishing has been very good lately with lots of 2- to 4-pound largemouth falling for just about everything from surface plugs early to jigs fished 20 to 25 feet deep later in the day.
LAKE MENDOCINO
Bass anglers who make the trip during the week find little to no pressure and reported catching close to 25 bass with smallmouth and largemouth in the mix.
LAKE PILLSBURY
Very busy with large holiday crowds on hand, but fishing has been generally slow.
LAKE SONOMA
Small steelhead are hitting in pretty good numbers, along with a few bass to 4 pounds.
UPPER BLUE LAKES
Not much fishing action going on here with a mild algae bloom keeping fishing slow.
FAR NORTH LAKES AND RIVER
LAKE ALMANOR
Slow trolling nightcrawlers in waters from 25 to 45 feet deep at .8 to 1.1 mph seems to be the only way to consistently catch trout. Bass fishing has been very good at times off the rocky points.
BAUM LAKE
Trout fishing remains good on baits and flies with stocks made frequently.
BUCKS LAKE
Trout fishing has been good on nightcrawlers and Power Baits with most fish in the 1- to 2-pound range.
EAGLE LAKE
Trout fishing has been very good, with most action coming on trolled lures 3 to 6 colors deep in Eagle’s Nest area.
FALL RIVER
Trout fishing is fair to good on lures, baits and flies.
LEWISTON LAKE
It was a very good week for trout anglers, with most getting trout limits on lures, Power Baits and nightcrawlers.
MCCLOUD LAKE
Trout fishing is fair to good on flies and baits.
PIT RIVER
Pit No. 4 and 5 areas remain high with fishing tough, but No. 3 is producing fair trout action.
SHASTA LAKE
Bass fishing remains fair to good off the points and along the mudlines on surface plugs, crankbaits and plastics. Trout fishing is slow, but trollers find a few with lures trolled about 40 feet deep.
TRINITY LAKE
Action perked up this week for kokanee and landlocked salmon with most anglers using downriggers to get lures down to around 50 or 60 feet deep. Bass fishing remains fair to good on the points and dredger tailings at the north end of the lake.
WHISKEYTOWN LAKE
Kokanee salmon fishing remains fair to good for trollers getting lures down to 40 or 50 feet deep.
MOTHERLODE
LAKE AMADOR
The best fishing is occurring at night from the boat docks with hot temperatures forcing the planted rainbows into the deepest parts of the lake. Bass fishing remains a solid option with a 6.5 pounder released into the aquarium in the Tackle Box Café this week. The hatchery is in limited operation, and the Donaldson trout are getting larger. The 2017 Moonlighter Team Bass Tournament will be held on August 5 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Information is available at (209) 274-4739.
LAKE CAMANCHE
Recreational boating continues to be the top draw to this nearly-filled reservoir, but bass fishing has been solid with cinnamon plastics or jigs on the drop-shot. There is a topwater bite early or late. There are still planted rainbow trout in the deepest portion of the lake, but few anglers have been fighting the recreational boats in order to access these fish.
LAKE DON PEDRO
Trout fishing is good with shad-patterned spoons on the downrigger at depth from 25 to 60 feet with more rainbows landed higher in the water column, according to guide Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing. The fish are scattered, and anglers will have to search for them before settling in one location and picking away. Kokanee and king salmon are scarce. Bass fishing is solid with topwater lures in the early mornings before working the bottom with Berserk’s Purple Hornet jigs or Pro Worm’s 300 on the drop-shot. The Bonds Flat Road has reopened, and this will avoid the 45-minute drive around the lake to Fleming Meadows.
NEW HOGAN
Striped bass are starting to boil throughout the day with the arrival of hot weather. Trollers are picking up multiple linesides with frozen shad or anchovies on a harness-rig. Bank anglers are tossing ripbaits in the early mornings or evenings. Using live perch or bluegill at New Hogan is illegal, and rangers have been citing for this violation. There is no size restriction for striped bass with a 10-fish daily limit.
NEW MELONES
Kokanee fishing remains slow with the occasional large fish taken on pink hoochies close to the dam, spillway, or in the south end along Rose Island. The trout are deep in the main river channel, and shad-patterned spoons, plugs, or spinners are producing some rainbows. Recreational boating is overwhelming the huge reservoir after mid-morning. Bass fishing is best with plastics or jigs near the shorelines while a few big largemouth bass are found on topwater lures in the early mornings or evenings. Catfish are holding near submerged rocks that heat up during the day. Fishing under lights is the best option for crappie and rainbow trout.
SIERRA LAKES AND RIVERS
BLUE LAKES
Road to Blue Lakes was closed at the fourth gate and not anticipated to open until after July 4.
BOCA RESERVOIR
Fishing remains slow for kokanee but decent for trout. There is a lot of water coming in and going out of Boca and best results are coming to trout anglers in float tubes or prams near the inlet. White pmds, March hares and caddis work.
CAPLES LAKE
Lake is full. Bank anglers struggle. Trollers do best but most are catching-and-releasing small, planted fish in the 9- to 11-inch class.
CARSON RIVER
East Carson this week received its first plant of trout but it is still running hard. The West Carson was planted through the Meadow and Markleeville Creek also received a dose of rainbow.
DAVIS LAKE
Trout bite remains slow. “A good day is two fish,” said Jeanne Graham from J&J’s Grizzly Store. “But they are nice fish. Most have been 20 inches plus.” Bank anglers do best off Grasshopper and fly anglers go to Cow Creek. Trollers work the main channel and the west side of the big island, but weed growth has been a problem. There are bass by Lightning Tree and Jenkins. A trout plant was deposited near the dam last week and another was scheduled for this week if the water doesn’t get too warm. Surface temps have reached the mid-70s.
DONNER LAKE
Solid kokanee fishing going on and small Mackinaw are plentiful. Bank anglers are scoring Macks from the shore on the west side of the lake, where they are feeding on recently planted trout.
FEATHER RIVER (NORTH FORK)
Despite good conditions, trout fishing has been poor. Better action can be found in the tributaries.
GOLD LAKES BASIN
Lower Salmon Lake and Lower Sardine Lake were planted this week. Next week Gold Lake and Packer Lake will get trout plants.
CRYSTAL BASIN
First reports coming back from Loon Lake are slow fishing in very cold water. Ice House continues to pump out small hatchery trout for trollers working under the surface.
INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR
There is good trout fishing early and during the last two hours of light. It’s slow during the day. Fly fishers from float tubes offer green woolly buggers. Shoreline bait anglers use nightcrawlers and Power Bait.
LAKE TAHOE
Mack bite has been up and down. Fish are at a variety of depths, which makes them harder than usual to locate. North Shore is far out-producing South Shore. Kokanee bite yet to begin in earnest.
LITTLE TRUCKEE
Flow has dropped below 100 cfs and that has pushed all the trout from the stream into Boca.
PROSSER RESERVOIR
Bass bite is good near rocky areas. Trout bite is slow.
PYRAMID LAKE
Lake will open to cutthroat fishing on Oct. 1.
STAMPEDE RESERVOIR
Great kokanee bite taking place here. Early morning limits are common for those with a bit of know-how. Trout fishing is a tough proposition.
TRUCKEE RIVER
River is running at 3,000 cfs below Truckee, so wading remains dangerous. There are better prospects near Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows. It’s a good time to use streamers. Few are catching many fish but there are big trout lurking.
WEST WALKER RIVER
River is still high and dirty but it’s in better shape than last week. You have to travel up Highway 108 to find moderately fishable water.
DELTA REGION
DELTA, Sacramento side
Striped bass fishing is best in the north Delta near Freeport or in lower Suisun Bay along the banks with sardines, anchovies, or frozen shad coated with garlic spray. Smallmouth bass are emerging along the rockwalls in the north Delta with deep-diving crankbaits, Senkos, or plastics on the drop-shot. Sturgeon have been scarce with the occasional fish taken in the sloughs of lower Suisun Bay. Huge stripers in excess of 25 pounds continue to be landed out of McAvoy’s Boat Harbor with live splittail. Catfish are found in the Sacramento Deep Water Channel. Grass shrimp is once again available in selected bait shops.
DELTA, San Joaquin side
The topwater bite for largemouth bass has taken off with the ima Finesse Popper along with the Rock N’Vibe Suspending lipless crankbait which rises above the weed lines. The punch bite is starting to take off with Sweet Beavers under a 1- to 1.5-ounce weight, and frogs are also popular with the upcoming Snag Proof Open out of Russo’s Marina. Striped bass are limited to the banks along Whiskey Slough, Inland Drive, and Eight Mile Road with anchovies or sardines. Bluegill action is fair in the sloughs with red worms or wax worms. Fresh shad is not available at the present time, but grass shrimp is not a possibility.
SACRAMENTO VALLEY
FEATHER RIVER
Anglers are looking ahead to the July 16 salmon opener. Striper fishing has slowed considerably, but some fish are still being caught at Boyd’s Pump and Star Bend. Most of the catch are undersize fish, as the bigger stripers have spawned and moved downstream. Shad fishing is slow on the Feather, but still good on the Yuba.
FOLSOM LAKE
Folsom Lake remains nearly full. Brown’s Ravine, Rattlesnake Bar, Folsom Point and Granite Bay launches are open. The water temperature is 80 degrees. Boat traffic is heavy. Bank anglers are catching smallmouth, spotted and largemouth bass in crawfish as well as live minnows or nightcrawlers. Boaters are finding the largest bass near submerged woodpiles, where drop-shot rigs are working best. Trout and salmon fishing is slow.
RANCHO SECO LAKE
Trout fishing has slowed.
SACRAMENTO RIVER, Dunsmuir
Flows at the Delta gauge dropped to 443 cfs, down from 598 cfs. The river is in prime shape. Trout fishing is fair to good, with afternoon hatches for fly anglers. Caddis patterns are working well. Spinners and spoons are working for gear anglers.
SACRAMENTO RIVER, Redding to Red Bluff
Flows from Keswick Dam remained at 10,700 cfs. The section of river between Keswick and the Highway 44 bridge is now closed. Trout fishing has been fair to good from Redding to Red Bluff, with the best fishing from the Highway 44 bridge to Anderson. Small plugs are working very well, along with Glo-Bugs, crickets and roe. Fly anglers are using caddis patterns. Salmon season opens Aug. 1 between Anderson and Red Bluff.
SACRAMENTO RIVER, Red Bluff to Colusa
Salmon season opens July 16 below the Red Bluff Diversion Dam. Striper fishing is slow. Shad are still being caught between Red Bluff and Chico on small grubs fished with 1/32-ounce dartheads, or shad darts.
NORTHERN FOOTHILLS
BULLARDS BAR
Kokanee fishing is very good, according to guide Rob Reimers of Rustic Rob’s Guide Service, who led clients to 10-fish limits on both trips last week. Kokes are in schools off points and typically 35 feet deep. Average size has been 11 to 12 inches.
CAMP FAR WEST
Bass bite is slow to fair with the best action in the Rock Creek arm. One angler picked 8 bass using green pumpkin Senkos in 15 to 20 feet of water but had to move all over the lake to do so. Best action was at Rock Creek. Another angler used green pumpkin brush hogs in the submerged brush of Rock Creek to catch-and-release a dozen bass. Catfish are being caught off the points at night.
COLLINS LAKE
Anglers continue to pick trout from deep water. Shore anglers are getting trout action during the evening. Catfish bite at night, but nothing large was checked in last week.
ENGLEBRIGHT RESERVOIR
Some trout are being caught in the shallow water near Boston Bar. Houseboaters soaking Power Bait off the back of the boat reported good rainbow fishing in that area.
FRENCH MEADOWS RESERVOIR
Trout action remains good here. Trollers use flashers/nightcrawlers. The lake received a DFW trout plant earlier this week.
FULLER LAKE
This lake received its first trout plant of the season earlier this week.
HELL HOLE RESERVOIR
Still no verifiable reports on the quality of fishing, but with only one way in and out, the usual sources are in the cold. Camp hosts arrived last week and info should be forthcoming.
LAKE OROVILLE
Topwater bite is very good. Follow the shade as the sun rises for extended action. Once the sun hits the water, switch to tubes, Senkos, etc. and walk the bait down.
ROLLINS LAKE
There is a minor algae bloom underway and the water is a bit cloudy. “It’s not horrible, but it’s not the deep, emerald green it was,” said Ryan Drake of the Nevada Irrigation District. The bass bite has slowed but the catfish bite is coming on. Best cat action can be found by the Greenhorn Inlet and Long Ravine Cove. Action has been best in the late afternoon into the early evening. No trout. Surface temperature is 71 degrees.
SUGAR PINE RESERVOIR
A trout plant from DFW was delivered here earlier in the week.
STUMPY MEADOWS
Very good trout fishing here. Trollers use flashers/’crawlers while shore anglers use bait. Limits are doable.
THERMALITO AFTERBAY
Excellent largemouth bite continues here. The bass are in the grass and tules, although there are still some on the rocks. “Look for the grass next to the rocks and do topwater on that,” said Bruce Gibson of Paradise Tackle. “Use Whopper Ploppers and Pop-Rs and then go to a frog. Senkos also will work. Bass to 6 pounds are being caught. Mornings are best to avoid boat traffic. Afternoon it gets crowded with recreational vessels.”
NORTH SALTWATER
BERKELEY
It is the time of year for options and between the fleet, most options were utilized. The Berkeley Charter boats fleet fished Central Bay for bass and halibut or ran outside to hook into limits of salmon. Happy Hooker caught bass and halibut and on Saturday, and the boat added rockfish and lingcod to the sacks by fishing rocky spots inside the Bay. California Dawn had easy limits of bass and a decent pick at the halibut. Better tides ahead should improve the halibut fishing.
BODEGA BAY
Good salmon counts ranging well upwards of a fish per rod came from Point Reyes and also off of Bird Rock. The rockfish and lingcod fishing was excellent. New Sea Angler scored the 6th consecutive year of pulling limits of Dungeness on the final day of the season. Tomales Bay gave up some more halibut for folks fishing near Hog Island. Shore fishing was good for perch.
EMERYVILLE
New Huck Finn and Sea Wolf hit the bass and halibut inside the Bay. Salmon Queen, C-Gull II and Tigerfish were all about salmon and were tied up to dock with full limits before lunch. Sea Wolf wanted it all one day so started with bass and halibut in the Bay then ran outside to mooch up some halibut and then fish for rockfish and lingcod.
EUREKA
With rugged weather ripping up the ocean, it was a real blessing that California halibut went on a wide open bite inside Humboldt Bay. Boats like Reel Steel and Shellback found live bait and caught early limits. The tuna bite on Monday was put off-limits by wind and hopefully it will still be there during the next weather window.
FORT BRAGG
It was a rockfish and lingcod bonanza for Fort Bragg boats and travel times were minimal, since local reefs were producing. There have been good salmon sign and some incidentals caught and released, so the August 15 opener looks promising. Shore folks worked Noyo Jetty successfully for crabs and all nearby rocky shoreline spots for cabezon, rockfish and kelp greenling.
HALF MOON BAY
Salmon showed and limits were taken near Mussel Rock by New Capt. Pete. Deep Reef was the place for rockfish and lingcod fishing aboard Queen of Hearts and Huli Cat. Two ocean whitefish were caught aboard Queen of Hearts and were recognized as very rare fish this far north. To end Dungeness crab season, Huli Cat ran a combo trip that put 7 to 8 Dungeness per person aboard, plus bottom fish. Beach fishing for striped bass was good and lures including Hair Raisers and Daiwa SP Minnows sold very well.
