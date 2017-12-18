Fishing line: Salmon season closed on American River

More Videos 2:47 Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume Pause 1:10 2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:16 Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house 1:54 Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:36 Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate 1:54 Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:11 California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 0:28 Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace 3:04 Tour this secluded Tahoe mansion on sale for $12 million 5:46 Flooding After Fire: California Department of Water Resources explains the risk Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'Salmon cannon' gives fish a much-needed boost over dams The Whooshh Fish Transport System, also known as the "salmon cannon" gives fish a much-needed boost over dams so they can swim upstream to spawn. Research has shown no significant differences in injury rates, immune response, stress response, or gamete viability between fish using Whooshh's system versus trap and haul. The Whooshh Fish Transport System, also known as the "salmon cannon" gives fish a much-needed boost over dams so they can swim upstream to spawn. Research has shown no significant differences in injury rates, immune response, stress response, or gamete viability between fish using Whooshh's system versus trap and haul. U.S. Department of Energy

The Whooshh Fish Transport System, also known as the "salmon cannon" gives fish a much-needed boost over dams so they can swim upstream to spawn. Research has shown no significant differences in injury rates, immune response, stress response, or gamete viability between fish using Whooshh's system versus trap and haul. U.S. Department of Energy