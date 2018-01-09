Fishing line: Trout action improves near Folsom Dam

More Videos 0:30 Here's what Coleman fish hatchery's release of 600,000 steelheads looks like Pause 1:59 Oroville Dam spillway repair continues as crews install rebar in phase 2 of the project 0:42 Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue people trapped by rising water 0:57 Modesto rally supports young immigrants 0:12 Security footage captures gas explosion in Montecito, California 1:04 Meet California gubernatorial candidate Delaine Eastin 0:41 A look at Golden 1 Center's huge concert year 1:48 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5 1:35 'They want to invade our privacy': Open-garage-door policy offends some residents 1:59 Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Here's what Coleman fish hatchery's release of 600,000 steelheads looks like The hatchery posted this video on Jan. 4 of the fish getting ready to make the journey in trucks from Anderson, Calif. to the Sacramento River, where they will be released. The hatchery posted this video on Jan. 4 of the fish getting ready to make the journey in trucks from Anderson, Calif. to the Sacramento River, where they will be released. Coleman National Fish Hatchery

The hatchery posted this video on Jan. 4 of the fish getting ready to make the journey in trucks from Anderson, Calif. to the Sacramento River, where they will be released. Coleman National Fish Hatchery