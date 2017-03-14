Sierra-at-Tahoe extends winter season by one week

Sierra-at-Tahoe resort is extending the 2016-17 winter season by one week and adding a Customer Appreciation Day to their calendar.
The South Lake Tahoe ski and snowboard park will be extending their winter dates through April 23 as more than 537 inches of natural snowfall accumulated throughout the season, according to a press release.
Lift tickets will be available for $35 on April 24 in honor of Customer Appreciation Day. A limited number of lifts will be operating from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and visitors are invited to join the Sierra’s team for the official last run of the season from the top of Grandview Express.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @Jess_hice
