Who’s up for July skiing?

If you missed your chance to ski during the July 4 weekend, you’ll have at least one more opportunity at summer skiing in Northern California when Squaw Valley reopens Saturday.

The resort announced the reopening on Wednesday. It will mark the first time the resort will be open past the summer holiday.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to stay open. This winter really blessed us and we really excited to go beyond the Fourth of July,” said Sam Kieckhefer, a spokesman for the resort. During this record-setting winter, Squaw has received 262 inches of snow (nearly 22 feet) this season.

In Southern California, Mammoth remains open daily with no projected closing date, said spokeswoman Lauren Burke.

With daytime highs in Lake Tahoe projected to be in the mid 70s though the week, Kieckhefer said the resort can’t commit beyond the July 8 date. The snow melt is estimated to be 3 to 5 inches per day. In previous interviews, Squaw Valley CEO Andy Wirth said he’d like to stay open through the summer, but his staff spoke with more caution.

“We don’t want to commit to anything before we know the conditions,” Kiechhefer said.

The resort would not offer actual numbers, but Kiechefer said the July 4 weekend produced “thousands of skiers everyday.” Three chairs were open as skiers and boarders took to the mountain in style. Shorts were plentiful, one woman wore a Wonder Women outfit and red, white and blue was everywhere.

“The day is so bright. This is fabulous,” said Rick Levy of San Francisco, wearing a sparkly red fedora.

Eileen Daroza said she typically comes to the Tahoe region celebrate the holiday and her companion’s birthday. This year, they added skiing to the celebration docket.

Kiechhefer said the conditions were fabulous considering the summer date. While the skiing might have been a little slushy, there was adequate coverage of the open runs.

How many runs will be open July 8? That won’t be determined until Friday.