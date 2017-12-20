Tahoe ski resorts say conditions are better than you think

More Videos 2:18 California sued the Trump administration 24 times in 2017 Pause 1:59 Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:23 Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program 1:00 Gov. Brown calls GOP tax bill a 'monstrosity' 0:44 Turtles on tiny treadmills testing their endurance 1:11 California firefighters battle to contain Thomas Fire 3:06 Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 1:08 How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters 0:17 FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:28 'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

5 inches of snow turns Sierra ski resort beautifully white Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows received five inches of new snow overnight on December 20, 2017, and the skies cleared for a bluebird day at the resort boasting more than 1,000 skiable acres between Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows received five inches of new snow overnight on December 20, 2017, and the skies cleared for a bluebird day at the resort boasting more than 1,000 skiable acres between Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows.

