TV/Radio Listings for Jan. 2 and Jan. 3, 2017

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws Pause

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

1:28 Redding mayor on skeptics of Sherri Papini's story: 'They're just trolls'

2:13 Jailhouse interview with man who threw pie at Mayor Kevin Johnson

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'

2:16 49ers vs. Seahawks: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving