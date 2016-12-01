Ailene Voisin
Christian Brothers coach Dan Carmazzi says 'it's a season to remember'
After practice on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, Christian Brothers High School football coach Dan Carmazzi said the Falcons have been a fun program to coach since he returned to his alma mater several years ago. After losing its first two games, Christian Brothers has won 11 consecutive games to reach the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship game against Oakdale on Friday night at Lincoln High School in Stockton.Ailene Voisin The Sacramento Bee