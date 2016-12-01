Christian Brothers coach Dan Carmazzi says 'it's a season to remember'

After practice on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, Christian Brothers High School football coach Dan Carmazzi said the Falcons have been a fun program to coach since he returned to his alma mater several years ago. After losing its first two games, Christian Brothers has won 11 consecutive games to reach the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship game against Oakdale on Friday night at Lincoln High School in Stockton.
Ailene Voisin The Sacramento Bee

Ailene Voisin

Postseason has taken a toll on Warriors' MVP Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry talks about the bumps, bruises and sprains his body has taken in the 2016 NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 18, 2016, at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Already dealing with an ankle injury and Grade 1 knee sprain, Curry suffered an elbow injury falling into the crowd in the Warriors victory over Oklahoma City in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday.

Ailene Voisin

Ailene Voisin: Kings GM Vlade Divac has long to-do-list in offseason

After George Karl was fired as head coach of the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, April 14, 2015, Bee sports columnist Ailene Voisin discussed what faces team general manager Vlade Divac this offseason. He'll need to hire another coach and also an experienced front-office executive to help him push the right buttons that will help turn a perennial lottery team back into a playoff contender.

Sports Videos