Metta World Peace talks young Lakers, praises Kings new home

New Sacramento Kings assistant general manager Ken Catanella talks about why he found Sacramento and its NBA franchise too good to pass up on Monday, May 23, 2016. Catanella will assist general manager Vlade Divac with trades, contracts, free agency and other personnel matters.
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry talks about the bumps, bruises and sprains his body has taken in the 2016 NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 18, 2016, at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Already dealing with an ankle injury and Grade 1 knee sprain, Curry suffered an elbow injury falling into the crowd in the Warriors victory over Oklahoma City in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday.
Former Sacramento Monarchs star Kara Lawson, now a basketball analyst for ESPN radio, recalls her playing days Sleep Train Arena on Wednesday, April, 13, 2016. Back in her day, the building was called Arco Arena and the Monarchs won the WNBA Championship in 2005.
Former Sacramento Monarchs star player and current ESPN analyst Kara Lawson stopped to talk about the Golden State Warriors' quest for a second consecutive NBA championship at Oracle Arena on Wednesday, April 13, 2016. Lawson says the Warriors have "been a joy to watch" this season and sees no reason why Golden State shouldn't hold another victory parade this summer.
Thomas sold controlling interest to Maloof family in 1999, but not before signing off on contracts for coach Rick Adelman, free agent Vlade Divac and approving the trade that sent Mitch Richmond to Washington for Chris Webber.
Hornets freshman guard Jeff Wu is the first native of Taiwan to play college basketball on a Division I scholarship. He is a top reserve this season, but projected as starter next year. He sat down with The Bee's Ailene Voisin for a chat last Friday, March 4, 2016.