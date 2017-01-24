Hornets shooting star working her way to the top

1:50 Lawson, Richardson energize Kings, help snap five-game losing streak Pause

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

2:19 Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar

0:49 Counterprotesters were rare at Women's March on Sacramento, and one was told to move because he lacked permit

1:50 Opinions, issues abound among thousands of Women's March participants in Sacramento

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

0:47 Placer official details investigation into death of ski patrol member at Squaw Valley

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories

1:22 Jerry Brown says California will be the 'Great Exception'