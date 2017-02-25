Divac on trade: ‘It was time to start over’

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life Pause

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

1:51 Jim Brulte: Senate scuffle shows Democratic hypocrisy

2:23 Darrell Issa explains why he wants probe of Russia

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

0:55 Oroville Dam spillways weather latest storm as inflow of water slows

0:46 See water rush at Oroville Dam as untested emergency spillway activated

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab

0:59 Procession honors fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew