Former mixed martial arts world champion Urijah Faber of Sacramento was at Mikuni Japanese Restaurant and Sushi bar in midtown Friday afternoon talking about UFC Fight Night on Fox on Dec. 17, 2016, at Golden 1 Center. Faber plans to retire from UFC after his bantamweight bout with Brad Pickett of London at the new downtown arena. Faber, 37, says he plans to continue working with MMA fighters at his Ultimate Fitness gym while also expanding his interest in the real estate field. He also talks about Paige VanZant, who will be featured in the main event at Golden 1 Center.