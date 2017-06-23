Sacramento Kings draft picks Fox, Mason, Jackson and Giles get loud and warm welcome

Jason Jones and Ailene Voisin on Thursday, June 29, 2017, analyze pressing questions facing the new-look Sacramento Kings this offseason, including the draft, free agency, De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic and how to measure the team's success.
Sacramento State officials are awaiting the outcome of a feasibility study for a new events center to house the basketball team and other activities. All funding mechanisms and partnership possibilities are on the table.
Scott Perry was hired as the Kings executive vice president of basketball operations on April 21. Perry discusses how he plans to work with the team's other leadership and gives his thoughts on the Sacramento community.
McClatchy High School senior forward Jordan Cruz talks about the Lions' season and her love of the game on Thursday, March 22, 2017. The Utah-bound Cruz isn't afraid to mix it up with physical play despite the fact she had brain surgery. Cruz and the Lions play Windward of West Los Angeles on Friday night at Golden 1 Center for the CIF State Division I girls championship.
UC Davis guard Lawrence White celebrated after a First Four game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio. UC Davis defeated North Carolina Central 67-63.