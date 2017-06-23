Sacramento Kings draft picks Fox, Mason, Jackson and Giles get loud and warm welcome

Sacramento Kings draft picks De’Aaron Fox, Harry Mason, Justin Jackson and Giles get loud and warm welcome at Cesar Chavez Plaza Friday, June 23, 2017.
Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
McClatchy High's Jordan Cruz demonstrates the heart of a Lion

Ailene Voisin

McClatchy High's Jordan Cruz demonstrates the heart of a Lion

McClatchy High School senior forward Jordan Cruz talks about the Lions' season and her love of the game on Thursday, March 22, 2017. The Utah-bound Cruz isn't afraid to mix it up with physical play despite the fact she had brain surgery. Cruz and the Lions play Windward of West Los Angeles on Friday night at Golden 1 Center for the CIF State Division I girls championship.

Sports Videos