Giles draws Webber comparisons. Why that’s good, bad and a draft gamble Kings liked

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:49 Warriors GM Bob Myers reflects on Draymond Green's improving composure Pause 0:36 Kevin Durant, Steph Curry shooting drills at Saturday's practice 1:19 Sac State AD Mark Orr: New events center is a priority 1:56 Jackson, Ellis, Richardson recall Warriors' "We Believe" season 0:34 New Kings executive Scott Perry introduces himself, calls fan base 'second to none' 0:43 Warriors' Stephen Curry discusses the importance of fans 0:57 Warriors coach Steve Kerr discusses Stephen Curry's health, mentality 2:24 McClatchy High's Jordan Cruz demonstrates the heart of a Lion 0:37 UC Davis guard Lawrence White buys souvenir T-shirt to celebrate NCAA win 0:33 UC Davis men's basketball team warms up for NCAA debut in Dayton Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Kings rookie has nothing but good things to say about the city, the facility and the team. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee

The Kings rookie has nothing but good things to say about the city, the facility and the team. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee