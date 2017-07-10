More Videos

1:30 George Hill on joining the Kings, sharing time with De'Aaron Fox

0:37 Is Kings rookie Fox ready for touted Summer League match-up? His coach says yes

1:01 Kings rookie De'Aaron Fox pumps up Monday's duel with Lakers Lonzo Ball

1:45 De'Aaron Fox was nervous, but he still scored 18 points

4:31 Bogdanovic, draft, free agency ... winning? Voisin, Jones break down new-look Kings

2:08 De'Aaron Fox is ready to get to work with Kings rookies who he actually already knows well

0:48 Sacramento Kings draft picks Fox, Mason, Jackson and Giles get loud and warm welcome

3:49 Kings GM Vlade Divac is happy with draft night haul

1:44 Meet the Kings' 2017 draft picks and see where they fit

0:49 Warriors GM Bob Myers reflects on Draymond Green's improving composure

0:36 Kevin Durant, Steph Curry shooting drills at Saturday's practice