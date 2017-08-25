More Videos

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn: We will not check the immigration status 1:43

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn: We will not check the immigration status

Pause
'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office 1:03

'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office

Crime scene where Sacramento shooting killed 22-year-old man 0:46

Crime scene where Sacramento shooting killed 22-year-old man

A look at the Ponderosa Fire burning near Oroville in Butte County 1:01

A look at the Ponderosa Fire burning near Oroville in Butte County

Possible tornado spotted in Louisiana as Harvey tracks inland 0:43

Possible tornado spotted in Louisiana as Harvey tracks inland

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento 2:28

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento

'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands' 1:09

'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands'

Outside linebacker, guard and cornerback come into play in 49ers preseason 1:34

Outside linebacker, guard and cornerback come into play in 49ers preseason

49ers spiff up Levi's Stadium 0:38

49ers spiff up Levi's Stadium

Serial carjacker dragged by motorist, loses pants 0:47

Serial carjacker dragged by motorist, loses pants

  • New Kings assistant GM Brandon Williams ready to roll

    The new executive arrived in Sacramento earlier in the week. He succeeds Scott Perry, who left to become GM of the New York Knicks.

New Kings assistant GM Brandon Williams ready to roll

The new executive arrived in Sacramento earlier in the week. He succeeds Scott Perry, who left to become GM of the New York Knicks.
Ailene Voisin The Sacramento Bee