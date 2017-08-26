He guided NBA dress codes, 76ers restart. Meet Divac’s new right-hand renaissance man.

More Videos 2:20 New Kings assistant GM Brandon Williams ready to roll Pause 0:16 Visually - this is how hot it will look over next few days 0:31 As Hurricane Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for fish inside his house 1:34 Outside linebacker, guard and cornerback come into play in 49ers preseason 1:36 Fire at Sacramento Wendy's reaches two alarms 0:58 Residents worry about garbage, safety along the American River 0:24 Surprise! Watch jet cross through the 2017 eclipse during totality 0:28 Watch the harvesting of wild rice in Pleasant Grove 2:39 Oroville Dam: See steel beams being installed on spillway walls (Aug. 22, 2017) 1:09 Assessor's Office managers got bigger tax reductions than neighbors in these neighborhoods Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

New Kings assistant GM Brandon Williams ready to roll The new executive arrived in Sacramento earlier in the week. He succeeds Scott Perry, who left to become GM of the New York Knicks. The new executive arrived in Sacramento earlier in the week. He succeeds Scott Perry, who left to become GM of the New York Knicks. Ailene Voisin The Sacramento Bee

The new executive arrived in Sacramento earlier in the week. He succeeds Scott Perry, who left to become GM of the New York Knicks. Ailene Voisin The Sacramento Bee