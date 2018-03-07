Doctors said he might never play again. Now he's key to UC Davis' tournament hopes

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 98 Bogdan Bogdanovic is Most Valuable Player of Rising Stars Challenge Pause 67 De'Aaron Fox cutting up at All-Star media gathering 157 Vlade Divac and Brandon Williams discuss Kings' trades, direction 72 Sac State guard Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa pronounces his name and explains its roots 54 'But it's not my win' 50 UC Davis star Chima Moneke talks greater expectations 51 Lonzo Ball on De'Aaron Fox: 'He's getting better, just like I am' 117 Former Kings forward Omri Casspi 'really excited' to join Warriors 139 New Kings assistant GM Brandon Williams ready to roll 149 San Juan High School takes part in Stanford University concussion study Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

UC Davis forward AJ John talks about the upcoming Big West Conference tournament, his new role since Chima Moneke's suspension, and more. Ailene Voisin avoisin@sacbee.com

UC Davis forward AJ John talks about the upcoming Big West Conference tournament, his new role since Chima Moneke's suspension, and more. Ailene Voisin avoisin@sacbee.com