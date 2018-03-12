Richard Sherman brings a loud voice, robust talent to the 49ers. But can he still play?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos JaKarr Sampson on the Sac to Reno commute Pause Bogdan Bogdanovic is Most Valuable Player of Rising Stars Challenge De'Aaron Fox cutting up at All-Star media gathering Vlade Divac and Brandon Williams discuss Kings' trades, direction Sac State guard Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa pronounces his name and explains its roots 'But it's not my win' UC Davis star Chima Moneke talks greater expectations Lonzo Ball on De'Aaron Fox: 'He's getting better, just like I am' Former Kings forward Omri Casspi 'really excited' to join Warriors New Kings assistant GM Brandon Williams ready to roll Video Link copy Embed Code copy

As anticipated, the Seahawks released their superstar cornerback on Friday after 117 games, 111 starts, seven seasons, four Pro Bowls, three All-Pro selections, two Super Bowls, the franchise’s only NFL championship--and growth into one of the most outspoken personalities in Seattle sports history. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

