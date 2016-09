Offensive line key to Stanford’s ‘Intellectual Brutality’

About This Blog

Andy Furillo has been a reporter with The Sacramento Bee since 1991. He covered mostly crime and punishment until April 2015, when he began writing a sports column. He believes art inspires in many forms: a Jerry Garcia guitar solo, Van Gogh's "Starry Night," and Madison Bumgarner's five innings of masterpiece relief in Game 7 of the 2014 World Series. Sport is art, and sport is fun, and it is filled with interesting people. Furillo hopes to bring out the best of it all. Contact Andy Furillo at afurillo@sacbee.com or 916-321-1141. Twitter: @andyfurillo