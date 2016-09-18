Two games, 1,035 yards – blame the Raiders defense

0:51 San Jose Sharks expect tough second-round opponent Pause

1:24 Williamson OK with being a Cat again

1:05 Nate Diaz: 'Not a lot has changed' since shocking UFC world

1:01 The night Bill McMurray beat Thad Spencer

1:27 Former Grant High RB Devontae Booker vs. UCLA linebacker Myles Jack

2:02 Bee's 2014 All-Metro Football Player of the Year discusses 41-3 win over Portland State

3:59 Wilson Kneeshaw rallies Republic FC to a 1-1 draw with LA Galaxy II

0:29 Fire flares up on American River Parkway

1:47 Sacramento Bee readers share photos of their dogs enjoying great outdoors

1:01 Watch stuntman cross Snake River Canyon on rocket like Evel Knievel's