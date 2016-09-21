Oakland has the house on its side to keep Raiders

0:51 San Jose Sharks expect tough second-round opponent Pause

1:24 Williamson OK with being a Cat again

1:05 Nate Diaz: 'Not a lot has changed' since shocking UFC world

1:01 The night Bill McMurray beat Thad Spencer

1:27 Former Grant High RB Devontae Booker vs. UCLA linebacker Myles Jack

2:02 Robert Mann speaks out after seeing video of police fatally shooting his brother

1:01 Sacramento arena artist is an edgy veteran of city's scene

0:57 Large illegal pot garden discovered in Foresthill

2:52 Police record themselves conspiring to retaliate against protester

2:07 National Weather Service in Sacramento gives rooftop rain forecast