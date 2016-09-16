Pleasant Grove coach Rossow steps away to focus on health

1:30 Cal's Steven Moore is ready to lead Pause

2:09 Davis High's Ryan Kreidler talks about his love of baseball, sports

1:44 NBA champion Bill Cartwright unimpressed with leagues style of play

4:07 Bill Cartwright comes full circle with return to USF Dons

1:42 Elk Grove's Jamie Whitmore, cancer survivor and champion paracylist

2:45 Leon 'Lil Kida' Burns of Elk Grove shows the skills that led him to winning 'So You Think You Can Dance'

4:08 Republic FC coach Paul Buckle and forward Wilson Kneeshaw look forward to LA Galaxy II

0:29 Now starring in Sacramento's new downtown: Piglet on a pedestal

0:51 Protesters cite animal rights, Cesar Chávez in opposing Burger Battle

1:16 Father of killer Samantha Green has emotional walk from courthouse