Record-setting Fullerton uses defense to repeat as state JC champions

December 09, 2017

Gerald Hulett scored on a 1-yard plunge with 47 seconds remaining to lift nationally ranked No. 1 Fullerton past San Mateo 16-12 in the California Community College Athletic Association championship game on Saturday afternoon at Hughes Stadium.

The Hornets (13-0) repeated as state champions, having defeated American River in the finals last season. Fullerton beat ARC for the state No. 1 finish in 1967.

Hulett’s winner was set up by a 59-yard punt return by Justin Manyweather to the 1. Johnny Feauto passed for 162 yards and a touchdown, and Caleb Johnson had a safety for Fullerton, which came in averaging 57 points.

San Mateo, which beat ARC 24-21 in the NorCal finals, was led on defense by Christian Brothers High School graduate Jamarri Jackson, who led all players with 11 solo tackles and had three pass breakups. The Bulldogs finished 11-2 for coach Larry Owens, in his 21st and final season.

