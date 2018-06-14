Five places to watch the World Cup in Sacramento

The United States missed the World Cup for the first time since 1986, but these Sacramento businesses are hoping to keep the party kicking for local soccer fans.

The tournament opened Thursday morning with Russia shutting out Saudi Arabia 5-0, but Friday brings the first full slate of games.

Here are five places you can watch elite international soccer around town.

de Vere’s Irish Pub

Fans can flock to de Vere’s Irish Pub, 1521 L St., for World Cup matches starting at 7 a.m. or later for the next two months of competition.

The bar will allow patrons to view up to five matches at once with help from nine high-definition flat-screen TVs and fans can follow along with the pub's early opening schedule on its Twitter account, said manager Whitney Cravens.

Sunday's match between Mexico and Germany at 8 a.m. is expected to draw a large crowd, Cravens said.

Firestone Public House

Firestone Public House, 1132 16th St., will air select first-round matches during its normal hours.

The downtown venue, which opens at 11 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on weekends, has 23 high-definition flat screens and 60 beers on tap. The business will potentially open early for second-round matches after gauging the traffic at de Vere's, said Firestone Public House assistant manager Bryan Huseman.

"Even though the United States isn't in it this year, we're expecting more foot traffic from more groups of fans coming in for the bigger countries like England, Germany, France and Mexico, which will hopefully draw a big crowd for us," Huseman said.

University of Beer

The craft beer bar and kitchen at 510 16th St. will be open for every match starting at 11 a.m. or later and is expecting a variety of fan bases to attend, said Savannah Stellini, social media and marketing manager for the University of Beer.

"Sacramento is a pretty diverse city and we kind of thrive off of that," Stellini said.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings at 2023 Arden Way will televise every World Cup match that starts at 11 a.m. or later, which includes Friday's Portugal vs. Spain contest at 11 a.m.





Due to a special request from customers, the Arden Way location will be open early for Sunday's Germany vs. Mexico match., said manager Artie Revelas.

Republic FC store

Republic FC's team store, 2421 17th St., will show every weekday match starting at 7 a.m. or later and will provide food and drink to fans who sign up for free at SacRepublicFC.com/worldcup, according to a news release from the team.

“The World Cup is a great opportunity to bring people together around a common love for the game,” said Republic FC chief operating officer Ben Gumpert in the news release. “It is a fun way to invite our fans to stop by our team store on their way to work, grab coffee on us and enjoy watching the games with other passionate fans. Knowing the passion of our fanbase, some might even call in sick to work for the morning—and we’re ok with that.”