Second-seeded Sacramento edged top-seeded Antelope 62-61 at Golden 1 Center

Dragons Rebekah Brown is congratulated after making a free throw to give Sacramento a one point victory in Friday evenings Div II section final between Sacramento High School and the Antelope Titans at the Golden 1 Center on February 22, 2019 in Sacramento.
Titans guard Jordan Goodwin (13) dribbles past defenders Dragons Rebekah Brown (2) and Senia Moore (10) in the first half in Friday evenings Div II section final between Sacramento High School and the Antelope Titans at the Golden 1 Center on February 22, 2019 in Sacramento.
Titans guard Jordan Goodwin (13) out jumps Dragons Heaven Samayoa-Mathis (5) for a loose ball in the first half in Friday evenings Div II section final between Sacramento High School and the Antelope Titans at the Golden 1 Center on February 22, 2019 in Sacramento.
Titans guard Angelina Jordan (2) and teammate Angel Jordan (3) pressure Dragons Heaven Samayoa-Mathis (5) in the second half in Friday evenings Div II section final between Sacramento High School and the Antelope Titans at the Golden 1 Center on February 22, 2019 in Sacramento.
Titans guard Angel Jordan (3) is pressured in the first half in Friday evenings Div II section final between Sacramento High School and the Antelope Titans at the Golden 1 Center on February 22, 2019 in Sacramento.
Titans guard Angelina Jordan (2) is tied up by Dragons Rebekah Brown (2) and guard Nyah Lawson (4) in the first half in Friday evenings Div II section final between Sacramento High School and the Antelope Titans at the Golden 1 Center on February 22, 2019 in Sacramento.
Dragons Muirae Gomez (33) scores over Titans Kameiko Hostler-Pacheco (45) in the first half in Friday evenings Div II section final between Sacramento High School and the Antelope Titans at the Golden 1 Center on February 22, 2019 in Sacramento.
Dragons Muirae Gomez (33) drives to the basket while defended by Titans forward Arianna Spann (32) in the first half in Friday evenings Div II section final between Sacramento High School and the Antelope Titans at the Golden 1 Center on February 22, 2019 in Sacramento.
Dragons Rebekah Brown (2) is fouled by Titans guard Jordan Goodwin (13) as she goes up for a layup in the first half in Friday evenings Div II section final between Sacramento High School and the Antelope Titans at the Golden 1 Center on February 22, 2019 in Sacramento.
Titans head coach Sean Chambers yells at his team to defend in the first half in Friday evenings Div II section final between Sacramento High School and the Antelope Titans at the Golden 1 Center on February 22, 2019 in Sacramento.
Dragons Ryanne Walters (C) (23) steals the ball from Titans guard Jzaniya Harriel (21) in the first half in Friday evenings Div II section final between Sacramento High School and the Antelope Titans at the Golden 1 Center on February 22, 2019 in Sacramento.
Titans guard Jzaniya Harriel (21) reacts after being called for a foul in the final minute of play in Friday evenings Div II section final between Sacramento High School and the Antelope Titans at the Golden 1 Center on February 22, 2019 in Sacramento.
Titans guard Jzaniya Harriel (21) is called for the offensive foul as she barrels into Dragons Muirae Gomez (33) in the second half in Friday evenings Div II section final between Sacramento High School and the Antelope Titans at the Golden 1 Center on February 22, 2019 in Sacramento.
Titans guard Jzaniya Harriel (21) dribbles through a pressure by Dragons Rebekah Brown (C) (2) and Ryanne Walters (C) (23) in the second half in Friday evenings Div II section final between Sacramento High School and the Antelope Titans at the Golden 1 Center on February 22, 2019 in Sacramento.
Titans guard Kaiija Lesane (15) creates space as she’s defended by Dragons Heaven Samayoa-Mathis (5) in the second half in Friday evenings Div II section final between Sacramento High School and the Antelope Titans at the Golden 1 Center on February 22, 2019 in Sacramento.
Dragons Muirae Gomez (33) takes a jab at Titans guard Angelina Jordan (2) following the Dragons one point victory in Friday evenings Div II section final between Sacramento High School and the Antelope Titans at the Golden 1 Center on February 22, 2019 in Sacramento.
