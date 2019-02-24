Sheldon High School held off defending champion Modesto Christian 64-61 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I finals

Sheldon’s Marcus Bagley takes a selfie with teammates after winning the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Boys championship game against Modesto Christian at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday night. Bagley was sidelined with a sore back.
Daniel Kim
dkim@sacbee.com
Sheldon High School Josh Williams (1) drives the ball but is blocked by Modesto Christian High School Michael Pearson (2) during a game between Sheldon High School and Modesto Christian High School during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Boys championship game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Saturday, February 23, 2019. Sheldon High School won against Modesto Christian High School with a score of 64-61.
Daniel Kim
dkim@sacbee.com
Sheldon High School Justin Nguyen (11) guides the ball to the hoop during the second half at a game between Sheldon High School and Modesto Christian High School during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Boys championship game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Nguyen and Kaito Williams led the scoring with 13 points each.
Daniel Kim
dkim@sacbee.com
Sheldon High School Marcus Bagley (23), right, and a team member cheer from the sidelines during the second half at a game between Sheldon High School and Modesto Christian High School during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Boys championship game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Saturday. Sheldon is hopeful for the return of its best player, 6-foot-8 junior guard/wing Marcus Bagley. A sore back has benched him for all four section playoff games.
Daniel Kim
dkim@sacbee.com
Sheldon High School Justin Nguyen (11) dribbles the ball during the second half at a game between Sheldon High School and Modesto Christian High School during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Boys championship game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Saturday, February 23, 2019. Sheldon High School won against Modesto Christian High School with a score of 64-61.
Daniel Kim
dkim@sacbee.com
Sheldon High School Pierce Davis (20) misses a layup during a game between Sheldon High School and Modesto Christian High School during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Boys championship game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Saturday, February 23, 2019. Sheldon High School won against Modesto Christian High School with a score of 64-61.
Daniel Kim
dkim@sacbee.com
Modesto Christian High School Crusaders Earv Knox (10) jumps with the ball during the second half at a game between Sheldon High School and Modesto Christian High School during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Boys championship game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Saturday, February 23, 2019. Modesto Christian High School lost to Sheldon high school with a score of 64-61.
Daniel Kim
dkim@sacbee.com
Team members of Modesto Christian High School react after losing the game between Sheldon High School and Modesto Christian High School during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Boys championship game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Saturday, February 23, 2019. Sheldon High School won against Modesto Christian High School with a score of 64-61.
Daniel Kim
dkim@sacbee.com
Sheldon celebrates after a winning the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Boys championship game against Modesto Christian High School, 64-61, at the Golden 1 Center Saturday.
Daniel Kim
dkim@sacbee.com