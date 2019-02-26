Bradshaw Christian defeats Christian Brothers 52-49 to win the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III

Christian Brothers Falcons Karli Cooper (1) loses control of the ball while driving to the hoop during the second half of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III girls championship between Bradshaw Christian High School and Christian Brothers High School at Golden 1 Center in Downtown Sacramento, Saturday, February 23, 2019.
Daniel Kim
dkim@sacbee.com
Christian Brothers Falcons Chance Sims (20) drives the ball to the hoop during the second half of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III girls championship between Bradshaw Christian High School and Christian Brothers High School at Golden 1 Center in Downtown Sacramento, Saturday, February 23, 2019.
Bradshaw Christian High School Anaya Mejia (2) and Jasalyn Brown (22) celebrate after winning 2019 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Girls Basketball Championship - Division III game, Saturday at the Golden 1 Center.
Christian Brothers Anna Vishaj (4) reacts to losing the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III girls championship game against Bradshaw Christian, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Golden 1 Center.
Bradshaw Christian High School girls basketball head coach, Mike Ruble, accepts the blue banner after his team wins the Sac-Joaquin Section Girls Basketball Championship - Division III tournament at Golden 1 Center, Saturday, February 23, 2019.
