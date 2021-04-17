Harlan Ranch shooting suspect ‘armed and dangerous,’ police say. Public’s help sought

Clovis police say Troy Clowers, 36, the suspect sought in a shooting Thursday night in the Harlan Ranch area, is armed and dangerous, and they reached out to the community for help finding him.

Lt. Jim Munro said Clowers, 6-feet, 1-inch tall, and 200 pounds. Police believe he shot a man in the chest and fled. The victim was reported to be in stable condition. Munro said that the shooting is believed to have happened after Clowers became involved in an argument with his sister’s boyfriend. The disturbance escalated, according to police, and Clowers pulled the handgun and shot the other man.

Munro said that police were familiar with Clowers from past incidents, but he did not have more details Saturday.

Anyone with information on Clowers’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.