See the line outside of Costco’s grand opening in Elk Grove
About 200 eager customers, employees, city officials and discount gas enthusiasts turned out bright and early Thursday morning to Elk Grove’s brand new Costco. Shoppers seemed happy, but the traffic impact is a concern.
InnoGrove is a shared office space in Elk Grove for entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses. Community and office manager Faith Roberts talks about the benefits of its work environment on Friday, August 24, 2018.
The median sale price for a home in Sacramento rose to $361,500 in June 2018. These eight homes – including homes in Rancho Cordova, Elk Grove and other parts the county – are priced close to that amount.
Three aircraft will be used for aerial insecticide spraying over south Sacramento neighborhoods and Elk Grove on Monday evening, July 23. The spaying will target mosquitoes where high levels of West Nile virus have been discovered.