Love fall? Here’s how to make the best of the season in Apple Hill

It's a seasonal tradition for thousands of Northern Californians: A visit to Apple Hill. Apple cider donuts, apple fritters, apple pies and caramel apples are just a few of the treats offered at farms throughout the area near Placerville.
Folsom/El Dorado News

How to make the best of the season in Apple Hill, starting with getting there

The Sacramento Bee

October 05, 2018 04:41 PM

Wanting to go to Apple Hill but don’t want to deal with the traffic between orchards?

El Dorado Transit will operate a shuttle service – called the Apple Farms Shuttle – that will bring visitors from a parking lot in Camino to eleven of Apple Hill’s most frequented orchards and farms.

Four buses will operate every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will leave each stop in 15 to 20 minute increments. Stops include High Hill Ranch, Boa Vista Orchards, El Dorado Orchards and Delfino Farms, among others.

