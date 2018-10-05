How to make the best of the season in Apple Hill, starting with getting there

Wanting to go to Apple Hill but don’t want to deal with the traffic between orchards?
El Dorado Transit will operate a shuttle service – called the Apple Farms Shuttle – that will bring visitors from a parking lot in Camino to eleven of Apple Hill’s most frequented orchards and farms.
Four buses will operate every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will leave each stop in 15 to 20 minute increments. Stops include High Hill Ranch, Boa Vista Orchards, El Dorado Orchards and Delfino Farms, among others.
