Watch deer get rescued out of Folsom South Canal

The Meyers Fire burned several buildings on 8 Mile Road and Meyers Road on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. The fire resulted in evacuations and closures of Highway 50 and Pony Express Trail by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department.
Folsom resident Brian Esola went before the Folsom City Council Tuesday night, August 12, 2018, to propose a governing ordinance that might allow his family to keep their elaborate, dream treehouse in their backyard.
Brian Esola gives a tour Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, of the dream treehouse he built in his Folsom backyard. In an attempt to prevent its destruction, Esola will propose a treehouse ordinance to the Folsom City Council on Tuesday evening.
Workers utilize the Cowo Campus in Sacramento. Another coworking space, Folsom Coworking, started by Amy and Kyle Middleton, will also provide a shared space where independent workers can work on separate tasks in a community of other professionals.
At a public forum at the Folsom Community Center on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, California Department of Toxic Substances Control officials share details about the cleanup plan for Area 40, a site contaminated by toxic fuel from Aerojet.
Recent homebuyer Marie Diaz inspects her new home in El Dorado Hills on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Diaz is one of many who are selling their Bay Area homes for more affordable homes in the Sacramento area.
