Fatal Folsom crash forces closure of Blue Ravine Road, police say

Portions of Blue Ravine Road in Folsom were closed Thursday morning after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle, according to the city Police Department.
The department’s major accident response team was investigating the scene, according to Folsom police Detective Melanie Catanio.
Blue Ravine Road was closed at Manseau Drive and Parkway Drive, according to a news release from the department, with no detour or estimated time of reopening.
Catanio said the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian called 911 and was not under the influence or texting when the collision occurred.
Police have asked the public to avoid the area of Blue Ravine between Parkway Drive and Big Valley Road.
