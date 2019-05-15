Folsom/El Dorado News
Update: Pedestrian struck and killed in Folsom intersection identified as 81-year-old man
A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle at a Folsom intersection Wednesday morning, police said.
A male adult driver heading westbound on Blue Ravine Road at Natoma Station Drive struck a man who was crossing the street within a crosswalk about 6 a.m., Folsom Police Department spokeswoman Detective Melanie Catanio said.
The pedestrian, identified Saturday as Ling Ping Kong, 81, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, according to Catanio. She said the driver told detectives that he thought he had a green light and did not see the pedestrian.
The roadway is closed as police continue to investigate and is expected to reopen by 10 a.m., police said. Multiple witnesses are being interviewed, Catanio said.
The identification of the victim will be released by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.
