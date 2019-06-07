Folsom/El Dorado News

Major collision closes traffic at Folsom intersection, police say

A major vehicle crash has closed Folsom-Auburn Road near Greenback Lane on Friday morning, Folsom police said.

The collision happened about 11 a.m. at the intersection of Folsom-Auburn Road and Hillswood Drive, the Folsom Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Folsom-Auburn Road is closed in both directions between Greenback Lane and Oak Avenue, authorities say.

The roadway may be closed for several hours as emergency personnel remain at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

