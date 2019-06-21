Man rescued from American River near Rainbow Bridge dies at hospital, Folsom officials say

A water rescue Wednesday, June 19, 2019, near the Rainbow Bridge in Folsom recovered a male victim who later died at a local hospital, authorities said Friday.

Firefighters say a man rescued after he jumped into the American River near Negro Bar State Park in Folsom on Wednesday has died.

The water rescue began just after 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, when the Folsom Fire Department, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and state parks officials responded to the scene after receiving a report that a person was missing after jumping into the water near the Rainbow Bridge, according to a news release by the Folsom Fire Department.

A Folsom Fire Department boat crew located the victim about 15 feet underwater and removed him from the water, the news release said.

The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital of Folsom, where he later died, according to a news release from the Folsom department Friday. He will be identified by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team was also dispatched to the scene Wednesday evening but was called off before arriving.

The Folsom Fire Department reminded the public that this year’s late snowmelt has the American River running colder and faster than normal for June. Fire officials urged anyone who enters the water to wear a life jacket, which can be borrowed on loan from Folsom’s fire station on Glenn Drive.

SHARE COPY LINK With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.