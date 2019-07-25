Elderly couple escapes Folsom house fire. Investigation underway by arson unit, officials say

A fire in Angell Court in Folsom on Wednesday did serious damage to a garage, but no one was injured. An arson investigation is underway, the Folsom Fire Department says.

A Folsom Fire Department arson unit is investigating a Wednesday evening house fire, in which neighbors initially reported that an elderly couple had been trapped inside.

Firefighters with the Folsom Fire Department and the Sacramento Metro and El Dorado Hills fire districts responded about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday to Angell Court, where the two-car garage of a single-story home was heavily involved in fire, the Folsom department said in a news release.

Bystanders told fire crews as they arrived an elderly couple was still trapped inside the house; however, the home’s occupants were quickly found to have exited on their own, according to the news release. No injuries were reported.

Photos of the fire in process show thick smoke and significant flames, but the fire department says the blaze was contained to the garage. The fire was quickly contained and did not spread to other structures, but caused heat damage to a car in the driveway of the house next door, fire officials said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

More than 30 firefighters between the three departments responded to the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the investigation was initiated by one of Folsom Fire Department’s arson units, the news release said.