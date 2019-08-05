Man badly burned in explosion, fire in El Dorado Hills. Neighbors rally to support family

A fire on Arches Avenue in El Dorado Hills destroyed a home and left one person with burn injuries Sunday morning, fire officials said.

A large fire and explosion consumed an El Dorado Hills home early Sunday morning, severely burning a man while his wife and baby escaped harm.

The El Dorado Hills Fire Department said the house fire was reported at 4:15 a.m. Sunday on Arches Avenue. Arriving crews found a “well advanced fire with flames reaching 50-60 feet in the air,” the fire department said in a news release.

Fire Chief Maurice Johnson said one man was hospitalized with “critical burn injuries,” while a woman and a 6-month-old child escaped without injuries.

“The husband’s got a long, long road ahead of him recovery-wise,” Johnson said. “They have truly lost everything that they had.”

Johnson also confirmed reports circulating among neighbors on social media that there had been an explosion at the home.

“Based on the debris field in the street and across the street, there was a very obvious explosion that had a lot of pressure behind it,” he said.

Community members from El Dorado Hills and nearby Folsom are rallying to support the family.

A public Facebook group coordinating community support efforts and posting updates on the family – identified on that page as George and Judith Napoleon and their 6-month-old daughter – was set up Sunday by Judith’s colleagues, who say she is a local emergency room nurse.

In a post early Sunday afternoon, Maryam Gol wrote that George Napoleon is in critical condition at UC Davis Medical Center’s intensive care unit, with burns covering up to 80 percent of his body.

Johnson says the El Dorado Hills Fire Department will be promoting and sharing fundraising efforts this week for the Napoleon family.

Gol, who created the social media support page, says she and Judith Napoleon are ER nurses at Mercy General Hospital.

Several users who live nearby commented on social media saying a loud boom woke them up Sunday morning. Some claimed that a blast shook their house or rattled their windows.

These types of explosions can happen when natural gas or propane ignite, Johnson said, but the fire’s official cause remained under investigation as of Monday morning. Investigators and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. crews are still surveying the scene to determine the cause, Johnson said.

Crews extinguished the fire within about 45 minutes, but not before the home was almost completely destroyed, photos show.

Johnson said fire crews had to make a defensive attack at the roughly 3,500-square-foot home, committing no resources to the interior due to the advanced nature of the fire.

An outpouring of monetary donations, gifted baby items and non-financial support has flooded to the Napoleon family within the first 24 hours after the fire.

One of the Napoleons’ neighbors who is also coordinating fundraiser efforts, Tracy Rodriguez, wrote on the community Facebook page that a gift card drive for the displaced family raised more than $2,000 in less than an hour. Consignment store Just Between Friends in Folsom also donated over $2,000 worth of baby supplies Sunday, Rodriguez and Gol wrote.

Monetary donations are currently handled by Gol through Venmo, which she says is an effort to avoid fees associated with fundraising websites like GoFundMe. As of Monday morning, more than 20 donations had been publicly made to that account, with the amount of each donation remaining private.

Gol writes that non-monetary donations can include home-cooked meals, prayers and sharing of posts about the Napoleons to raise awareness of the fundraising efforts.