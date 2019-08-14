Woman, 18, killed in solo vehicle crash near Placerville, CHP says

An 18-year-old El Dorado County woman died following a solo-vehicle crash into a tree Monday night near Placerville, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers responded about 9 p.m. Monday to the collision on Cold Springs Road just west of Boulder Lane, where the victim’s vehicle had veered off the westbound lane and down an embankment, the CHP Placerville office said in a news release late Tuesday.

The vehicle, a 2001 Subaru, struck a large oak tree and overturned, the news release said. Despite life-saving measures, the victim succumbed to fatal injuries.

The victim has been identified by the CHP as Audrey Reynolds, 18, of the unincorporated El Dorado County community of Lotus.

The incident, including what caused Reynolds’ vehicle to veer off the roadway, remains under investigation.

Any witnesses to the incident are urged to contact the CHP Placerville office at 530-748-2450.

