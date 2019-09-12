Don’t panic: ‘Full-scale’ training exercise planned at Folsom Dam next week

Law enforcement and first responders will take part in a full-scale training exercise at Folsom Dam on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Sacramento Bee file

A multi-agency training exercise Wednesday will bring a large presence of law enforcement and emergency responders to Folsom Dam.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which owns and operates Folsom Dam, announced a “full-scale training exercise” at and near the dam between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

“The public may see emergency response vehicles and personnel throughout the day participating in the exercise at the dam or on the surrounding federal property,” the bureau said Thursday in a news release.

All nearby public roadways, including Folsom-Auburn Road and the Folsom Lake Crossing bridge, will remain open during the exercise. Some areas of Beals Point at Folsom Lake will be roped off, but the park itself will stay open, according to the news release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Folsom Police Department, Folsom Fire Department, California State Parks and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office are participating in the training.