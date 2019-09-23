Victim in fatal Folsom crash near elementary school identified as 20-year-old man

What does a coroner do? What is an autopsy? A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look.

A 20-year-old man has been identified by the coroner’s office as the victim in a fatal collision Sept. 16 in Folsom.

Joshua Bohart, of Folsom, was killed in a collision just after noon that day on East Natoma Street south of Harvest Avenue, according to police and the Sacramento coroner’s office.

Further details regarding the collision were not released by authorities. The crash happened near Hazel McFarland Park and Empire Oaks Elementary School.

The incident was the first of two fatal vehicle collisions reported in Folsom last week, both occurring on busy roadways.

A collision at the intersection of East Bidwell Street and Oak Avenue Parkway early Friday morning resulted in one death, police said. The victim in that incident has not been identified by the coroner.

