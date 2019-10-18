Driver killed after striking tree in Folsom, police say

Folsom police say a male driver was killed after his vehicle crashed into a tree Friday morning.

Nearby residents reported the crash in the area of Sibley and Bidwell streets just after 7 a.m. and said they believed the driver had died, the Folsom Police Department said in a news release.

Police arrived at the scene and confirmed the victim was deceased. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, according to the news release.

Identification of the victim will be released by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.

Police remained at the scene to investigate the fatal incident.