Longtime Folsom Councilman Ernie Sheldon dies at 86 of cancer, city says

Longtime Folsom City Councilman Ernie Sheldon died Friday, November 13, 2020, city officials said. He was 86.

Folsom’s vice mayor and longtime councilman, Ernie Sheldon, died Friday after a battle with cancer, the city announced. He was 86.

Sheldon lived in Folsom for 35 years and had served on the Folsom City Council since 2008, the city said in a written statement. He died Friday morning at his home, the city said.

“The city, community, and City Council are in mourning over the death of Vice Mayor Ernie Sheldon, a life-long public servant and community advocate who devoted his entire life to serving others,” Folsom Mayor Sarah Aquino said in a prepared statement. “The imprint of his life’s work can be felt throughout Folsom – in our parks, trails, recreational amenities, and our beloved Veterans Day parade.”

Sheldon moved to Folsom in 1985 after serving in the U.S. Air Force for more than three decades.

Prior to his city council tenure, he served for two decades on the Folsom Parks and Recreation Commission.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Folsom had four parks when Ernie arrived, all built by community civic organizations. Due to Sheldon’s vision, leadership, and advocacy, Folsom has 48 parks and numerous recreational facilities,” the city wrote in a statement. “He wrote Folsom’s first parks master plan and was instrumental in establishing the Folsom Aquatic Center, Folsom Sports Complex, and Senior and Arts Center.”

Sheldon is survived by a son, a daughter, a son-in-law, three grandchildren and a great grandson.

The City of Folsom has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Sheldon. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.