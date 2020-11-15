Folsom’s mayor tests positive for COVID-19 as coronavirus cases surge in California

Sarah Aquino, Folsom’s mayor, was first elected to City Council in 2018. She tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

The mayor of Folsom tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday as cases surge again throughout the Sacramento region and California more broadly.

Mayor Sarah Aquino announced her diagnosis on Facebook on Saturday evening and indicated that she may have contracted the virus from someone she works with.

“Yesterday I learned that someone I work with tested positive for COVID-19,” Aquino wrote. “I was tested today and paid to have the results expedited. The lab results showed that I, too, have COVID-19.”

She added that she has quarantined herself in her home and reported symptoms similar to “a mild case of the flu.”

Aquino’s positive test results comes as new infections across the region are once again spiking.

Last week, California became the second state in the nation to reach 1 million coronavirus cases, just after Texas hit the same number. The number of people hospitalized with confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state is on the rise again after a period of decline since August. In the past 30 days, more than 1,000 new patients were admitted to California hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, raising the total number to 3,683 as of Saturday, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Cases in Sacramento County are also surging. Out of the county’s 29,837 confirmed cases of coronavirus, just 697 have been attributed to Folsom. The lion’s share reside in the city of Sacramento, which has seen 17,102 infections, per county health officials. In Sacramento, 288 people have died of the county’s total death toll of 520. In Folsom, six have died.