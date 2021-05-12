19-year-old Folsom man killed in Sunday night crash identified by authorities

A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash late Sunday night in Folsom, according to police and the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal collision happened on Green Valley Road between East Natoma Street and Sophia Parkway, with the stretch of roadway closed for several hours while authorities investigated, the Folsom Police Department said in a social media post.

Coroner’s officials have identified the deceased as Jagjeet Nagra, 19, of Folsom. According to coroner’s logs, the crash happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

No other details were released.