Child dies after crash on Greenback Lane in Folsom, police say

A child was killed in a traffic collision Thursday evening in Folsom, police said.

The crash happened on eastbound Greenback Lane near American River Canyon Drive and Folsom Auburn Road, the Folsom Police Department said in a Facebook post shortly before 7 p.m.

The department announced around 7:40 p.m. that a juvenile victim had died.

No other details were given. The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

