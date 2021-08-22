Man is sought after going missing following evacuation from Grizzly Flats in Caldor Fire

Marvin Hardy Creel, 57, was last heard from Aug. 18 when he called a family member around noon following his evacuation from the Caldor Fire zone, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives continue to search for a man who was last heard from Wednesday following evacuation from his home due to the risk posed by California’s Caldor Fire, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Marvin Hardy Creel, 57, called a family member about noon Aug. 18. It was a poor connection, so the family member was unable to speak to him. Follow-up calls by friends and family went unanswered.

Creel drove a white Dodge pickup, which authorities found abandoned in the Grizzly Flats area.

Creel is about 5 feet, 6 inches inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, with blond hair and may or may not be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information on Creel’s location is urged to call the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office at at (530) 642-4714.