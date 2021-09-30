Temporary detour for El Dorado County’s Malcolm Dixon Road starts Monday. What to expect

Starting Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, motorists will undergo a temporary road detour along Malcolm Dixie Road in El Dorado Hills beginning west of Clarinda Way and end east of Casa Robles Road. El Dorado County Department of Transportation

El Dorado County’s Department of Transportation announced Wednesday the expected implementation of a temporary road detour along Malcolm Dixon Road in El Dorado Hills beginning Monday. The detour, predicted to end around Dec. 31, will begin west of Clarinda Way and end east of Casa Robles Road.

Vehicles will be directed to use temporary alignment while traveling through the construction zone. The Malcolm Dixon Road detour will allow for the reconstruction of the Malcolm Dixon Road and the construction of the new intersection at Malcom Dixie Cutoff Road, according to the El Dorado County Roads Maintenance Division.

With any traffic detour, confusion and frustration can arise, especially for motorists that use the route daily. Below is a breakdown of what to expect and how to utilize the detour for the next couple of months and remember: always drive slowly through the work zone for the safety of other motorists and construction workers.

What to expect

Reversing traffic control operations, which will allow for a widening of Malcolm Dixie from west of Alta Vista Court to the new intersection at Malcolm Dixon Cutoff Road, will be in place for a portion of the closure. The exact dates will be reflected on the on-site sign.

Expect delays during the construction and plan your trip accordingly. Or use an alternative route to avoid the construction area.