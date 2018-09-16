Watch time-lapse of 40-ton Ice House Bridge move in Roseville, CA

A 550-ton crane moves the historic Rube Nelson Ice House Bridge in Roseville, CA for restoration and repositioning. The bridge will temporarily rest in the adjacent parking lot on Oak Street for restoration.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service