Watch time-lapse of 40-ton Ice House Bridge move in Roseville, CA
A 550-ton crane moves the historic Rube Nelson Ice House Bridge in Roseville, CA for restoration and repositioning. The bridge will temporarily rest in the adjacent parking lot on Oak Street for restoration.
Members Roseville’s Muslim community prepared for the upcoming Eid al-adha celebration, just months after the Supreme Court upheld President Trump’s ban on travel from multiple predominantly Muslim countries.
Annabella Castagna, a shopper at Orchard Supply Hardware store in Antelope on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, laments the announcement that all 99 OSH locations will close. Two other locations operate in the Sacramento region: Woodland and Elk Grove.
Roseville teacher Douglas Mason, on unpaid leave on allegations he sexually harassed a 14-year-old high school freshman in 2017, has a history of warnings, reprimands and suspensions for inappropriate conduct dating back to 1997, records show.
Roseville homebrewer Greg Young talks his process of making beer on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. He won two gold medals at the National Homebrew Competition in Portland for his labels John's Lager and Hayden's Lager.
Democrat Jessica Morse speaks to supporters on June 6, 2018 after advancing from the top-two primary to face Republican Tom McClintock in the 4th Congressional district, which stretches along the Sierra from Roseville to Fresno County.
Here are a few of about 30 people who spoke at the Rocklin Unified School District's board meeting after Amy Estes, a lesbian middle school teacher, said homophobic cyberbullying drove her from the classroom.
Quarry Park Adventures is a 5.5-acre adventure park being constructed in the old quarry that provided granite for the California state Capitol. The park will offer zip lines, rope courses, rappelling, rock climbing and other activities.
