Big rig carrying jet fuel rolls off cliff on I-80 near Dutch Flat; one dead, CHP says

A big rig carrying jet fuel rolled off the side of a cliff near Dutch Flat and left one person dead Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At 5:50 a.m., CHP spokesman Chris Nave said, a truck carrying more than 7,000 gallons of jet fuel rolled off a cliff on Interstate 80 near Dutch Flat. The truck started leaking fuel, and a hazardous materials crew was called to the scene.
“Diesel everywhere,” an entry in the incident information log reads. “Large scale spill.”
The truck rolled roughly 300 feet and broke “several trees,” Nave said.
Cleaning up the crash will take crews all day, Nave estimated, as a result of the fuel spill and the truck’s distance down the hill.
“It’s going to be an extensive recovery,” Nave said.
No details were released about the person who died.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Office of Emergency Services, Cal Fire, Placer County Water District and a coroner were called to the scene.
No lanes of Interstate 80 were closed as a result of the crash.
